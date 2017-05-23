At least 22 people, including children, have been killed in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

The Manchester terrorist attack was directed at children. It's going to be a very big shock for the UK. pic.twitter.com/ZwwbhwZszh — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 23, 2017

Police said they believe a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the powerful blast that shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena as concertgoers streamed out after the pop star’s final set.

British Prime Minister Theresa May chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday and said the explosion was being treated as an “appalling terrorist attack.”