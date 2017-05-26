May aims to launch Brexit talks in days after election

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May informed French President Emmanuel Macron she wanted to discuss future arrangements with the EU27 simultaneously setting the departure terms.

At her first meeting with Macron since he became president, May reiterated her interest for “early clarity on the position of EU citizens in the UK and vice versa” in the Brexit talks, a Downing street spokesperson said.

“She also made clear that Britain and the EU27 member states should be discussing our future relationship with the EU at the same time as discussing the terms of our withdrawal.”

The EU wants to start Brexit negotiations 11 days after the Election. Your vote will decide who negotiates for Britain: me or Jeremy Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/pEYUJsk4z1 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 26, 2017