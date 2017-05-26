News Ticker

May aims to launch Brexit talks in days after election

Posted on May 26, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, Uncategorized // 0 Comments

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May  informed French President Emmanuel Macron she wanted to discuss future arrangements with the EU27 simultaneously setting the departure terms.

At her first meeting with Macron since he became president, May reiterated her interest for “early clarity on the position of EU citizens in the UK and vice versa” in the Brexit talks, a Downing street spokesperson said.

“She also made clear that Britain and the EU27 member states should be discussing our future relationship with the EU at the same time as discussing the terms of our withdrawal.”

