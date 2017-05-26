Taormina hosts G7

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the United States will hold talks on terrorism, Syria, North Korea and the global economy at G7 Summit in an ancient city of Taormina, Italy on 26-27 May, 2017.

Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders of the world’s rich nations at the G7 summit were expected to be “challenging” after Trump had criticized NATO allies for failing to contribute a fair share to the organisation budget. The other issue of attention was German surplus trade policy, reportedly assessed as ‘bad’.

Trump’s criticism in Brussels, on the eve of the two-day summit in #Taormina indicated opening of the new chapter of the relations between the US and the European partners, based on more pragmatic approach, replacing ‘common values’ rhetoric of the past with result-orientated political culture of the president-businessman.

The summit opened with a ceremony at an ancient Greek theater on a cliff overlooking Mediterranean. The locals also hope that the issue of illegal migration would be taken into consideration, while discussing the global politics. Seven million Africans are waiting on the coasts of Libya, according to a leaked report of Bild newspaper, to enter Europe by sea.

African leaders from # Nigeria, # Ethiopia & # Kenya have been invited to attend G7 in #Taromina.

