Anti-Russian sanctions – Tusk’s priority at G7

Posted on May 26, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

The legacy of Cold War overwhelmed the rhetoric of the President of the EU Council Donald Tusk (pictured), who declared his list of priorities at the opening of Taormina G7 Summit, placing the anti-Russian policies of the EU as a top and insisting on continuation of sanctions as a method to apply pressure on Kremlin to enhance the implementation of the Minsk agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine. The position as in many other cases definitely does not reflect the opinion in diplomatic cercle in the old EU member-states, claiming that the policy of sanctions against Russia failed, and the other more effective strategy should replace it.

 

