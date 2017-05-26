G7 for gender equality

The leaders of the world’s most advanced economies at G7 Summit in Taormina are set to define gender equality among human rights after the US accepted the wording, according to European diplomats.

Séance de travail au @G7 aujourd’hui pour collaborer à l’égalité des sexes et la croissance économique qui profite à tous. #G7taormina pic.twitter.com/FWnLWqYOgB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017

A reference to “human rights” in the statement G7 leaders to be endorsed in Taormina would have a significant impact on discourse on gender equality worldwide, although the G7 format is not legally binding.

Initially the US sherpas engaged in drafting the leaders’ statement opposed any wording that would commit the countries to promoting gender equality as human right. The US negotiators argued that framing the issue as a “top priority” was sufficient, however later they agreed to upgrade, acknowledging the gender equality as ‘fundamental’ for human rights.