G7 leaders requested action from internet providers and social media firms against extremist content online, vowing to double efforts to defeat terrorism after the Manchester attack.

The Prime Minister and @POTUS met at the G7 Summit and agreed the G7 could do more collectively on counter-terrorism pic.twitter.com/lmc8MfliyE — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) May 26, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May received a great deal of solidarity from her G7 colleagues at Summit in Taormina after the suicide bombing at a pop concert, leaving 22 dead and more than 50 injured, including several children.