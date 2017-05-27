News Ticker

Taormina. Act II: ‘NO G7’ protests

Posted on May 27, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

The meticulously staged political performance of the G7 Summit was animated by the crowd of anti-globalist stepping on the stage at the outskirts of Taormina.

… and here is the second Act with anti-G7 demonstrators:

The demonstrators of anti-G7 protest gathered near the site of the Summit, at a place called Giardini Naxos, according to a number of reporters at the scene of the incident, who indicated there was an impressive crowd formed by anarchists, communists and the other anti-globalist groups. Ahead of clashes with the police and the tear gas incident, organizers insisted their aim was to conduct a peaceful demonstration. They had expected more than 3,000 people to attend the “NO G7” rally, focusing on issues including concerns with migration, free trade and global warming.

“This is not about violence,” said Gianmarco Catalano, one of the organizers, ahead of the protest, however the shops and cafe owners along the beach promenade in Giardini Naxos had barricaded up their businesses by midday.

 

About Europe correspondent (275 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: