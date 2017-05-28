News Ticker

Spanish cirucus surrenders two lions

Posted on May 28, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

A Spanish circus has agreed to hand over all its animals to end using them in performances. The two lions from the circus have since been rehomed at the AAP Primadomus Foundation, located near Alicante.

This is considered an unprecedented step forward in a country which is believed to have 10 registered circuses with wild animals. The news has been welcomed by Infocircos, a consortium of NGOs, that seeks an abandon the use of wild animals in circuses throughout Spain.

To date, the work of InfoCircos has successfully secured a ban on the use of wild animals in circuses in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, with another six regional governments considering a ban, and more than 400 municipalities that no longer allow circuses the use of either public or private land. InfoCircos still has much work to do, but it is important that it remains part of the solution to abandoning the wild animal use in circuses, encouraging and supporting the circus businesses that wish to relinquish their animals and become a friendly show without cruelty upon wild animals.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure Spain joins the 18 other EU countries that prohibit the use of wild animals in circuses,” said Daniel Turner at the Born Free Foundation. “However, the work of InfoCircos continues to go from strength to strength.”

 

 

About Europe correspondent (275 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: