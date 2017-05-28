Spanish cirucus surrenders two lions

A Spanish circus has agreed to hand over all its animals to end using them in performances. The two lions from the circus have since been rehomed at the AAP Primadomus Foundation, located near Alicante.

This is considered an unprecedented step forward in a country which is believed to have 10 registered circuses with wild animals. The news has been welcomed by Infocircos, a consortium of NGOs, that seeks an abandon the use of wild animals in circuses throughout Spain.

To date, the work of InfoCircos has successfully secured a ban on the use of wild animals in circuses in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, with another six regional governments considering a ban, and more than 400 municipalities that no longer allow circuses the use of either public or private land. InfoCircos still has much work to do, but it is important that it remains part of the solution to abandoning the wild animal use in circuses, encouraging and supporting the circus businesses that wish to relinquish their animals and become a friendly show without cruelty upon wild animals.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure Spain joins the 18 other EU countries that prohibit the use of wild animals in circuses,” said Daniel Turner at the Born Free Foundation. “However, the work of InfoCircos continues to go from strength to strength.”

MORE GOOD NEWS: Circus in Spain goes animal-free, handing two lions over to @stichting_aap! Support an EU-wide ban: https://t.co/NBV0puXf1M pic.twitter.com/Fs4D9Fa43i — ADI (@AnimalDefenders) May 19, 2017