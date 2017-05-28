News Ticker

Spain saves 157 migrants in Mediterranean

Spain’s maritime rescue service has saved 157 migrants from five small boats attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: illustration)

The service completed five different rescue missions in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar to reach the small craft from late Friday through until Saturday evening.

The service said that it reached the first boat carrying 27 men and six women late on Friday after it was sighted by a Spanish military plane. Another rescue boat intervened early Saturday to pull five men from a second boat.

A third craft in danger of sinking with 35 men aboard was then spotted by a Spanish navy outpost on the Alboran Island between Spain and Morocco.

