Russia condemns North Korea missile launch

Russian Federation condemned the missile launches conducted by North Korea, while calling the world community for restraint, RIA news agency quoted a deputy Russian foreign minister. (Photo: illustration)

“We are at the same time calling on the partners with whom we are working to show restraint, including towards military activity in this region,” the agency quoted Vladimir Titov as saying.

North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile on 29.05.2017 that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

People in South Korea react to North Korea's missile test — the latest in a series of provocative launches that have ratcheted up tensions pic.twitter.com/mNHn9SiCRA — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 29, 2017