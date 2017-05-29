News Ticker

France-Russia civil societies to draw together

Posted on May 29, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

France and Russia will create a bilateral forum for  civil societies, French President Emmanuel Macron said after his meeting with President  of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

“We also wanted for our civil society representatives to have closer ties, a constructive dialogue and more exchanges. There already is such a mechanism between Germany and Russia. We would like to take the same path, for the youth, the economic structures, the scientific circles to get closer, to organize a French-Russian forum of civil society. We will do it and we will call it the ‘Dialogue of Trianon,'” – Macron said at a press conference at opulent Chateau Versailles after the meeting.

France and Russia have their differences but dialogue is essential for progress, including on the issue of Syria and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron underlined.

The talks between Presidents lasted two hours.

