Russia-France to co-operate defeating terrorism

Posted on May 29, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments

“At most important task of our co-operation is the struggle against terrorism’, – said Vladimir Putin during his visit to Versailles, France.

“The interests of Russia and France are above the opportunistic current politics” – underlined Putin.

“Mister President suggested to create a working group, to exchage delegations, to visit Moscow and Paris, and in practical terms ensure the co-operation to defeat the terrorist threat” –  said Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming that together with President Macron they agreed to create a operational group dedicated to counter-terrorism.

 

