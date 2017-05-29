Russia-France to co-operate defeating terrorism
“At most important task of our co-operation is the struggle against terrorism’, – said Vladimir Putin during his visit to Versailles, France.
“The interests of Russia and France are above the opportunistic current politics” – underlined Putin.
“Mister President suggested to create a working group, to exchage delegations, to visit Moscow and Paris, and in practical terms ensure the co-operation to defeat the terrorist threat” – said Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming that together with President Macron they agreed to create a operational group dedicated to counter-terrorism.
