Russia-France to co-operate defeating terrorism

“At most important task of our co-operation is the struggle against terrorism’, – said Vladimir Putin during his visit to Versailles, France.

“The interests of Russia and France are above the opportunistic current politics” – underlined Putin.

Путин: интересы России и Франции важнее текущей политической конъюнктурыhttps://t.co/GNJxXngNdw pic.twitter.com/UWKIMHjjTv — ТАСС (@tass_agency) May 29, 2017

“Mister President suggested to create a working group, to exchage delegations, to visit Moscow and Paris, and in practical terms ensure the co-operation to defeat the terrorist threat” – said Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming that together with President Macron they agreed to create a operational group dedicated to counter-terrorism.

#Versailles: #Putin – "Terrorism is the disease of the 21st century, we must fight it together" ⬇ 🇫🇷 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/qvlCmVOxzy — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) May 29, 2017