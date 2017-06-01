News Ticker

Russan Fleet active in defeating IS

Posted on June 1, 2017 by Europe correspondent

A Russian warship fires during celebrations for Navy Day in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov - RTX1LUGV
The Black Sea Fleet’s task force group operating in eastern Mediterranean Sea off Syria comprises 15 vessels, including two frigates and a submarine, accompanied by various landing and auxiliary ships, the Russian Navy says.
The naval group is taking an active part in combating Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Syria. On Wednesday, the ‘Admiral Essen’ and submarine ‘Krasnodar’ fired four Kalibr missiles, targeting IS positions near Palmyra.
https://twitter.com/Russian_Defence/status/870270529374171137
The task force’s strike assets are the navy’s newest frigates ‘Admiral Grigorovich’ and ‘Admiral Essen’, as well as corvette ‘Smetlivy’ and submarine ‘Krasnodar’, a spokesman for the Black Sea Fleet said.

Three large landing ships – ‘Caesar Kunikov’, ‘Nikolay Filchenkov’ and ‘Azov’ – as well as mine-sweepers, counter-insurgency craft and a tanker, are other auxiliary ships assigned to the Mediterranean task force, he added.

