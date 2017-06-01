News Ticker

Soros declares Hungary ‘Orban mafia state’

Posted on June 1, 2017 by Europe correspondent in EU // 0 Comments

In this live-streamed event, George Soros delivered the keynote speech at the Brussels Economic Forum, the flagship annual economic event of the European Commission. The Brussels Economic Forum brings together top European and international policymakers, opinion leaders, and civil society and business leaders, to take stock of economic developments, identify key challenges, and debate policy priorities.

This year’s forum focuses on the pathways to enhanced cohesion, integration, and prosperity in the European Union. Europe is at a crossroads. George Soros speaks about the way forward.

“I am full of admiration for the courageous way the Hungarian people have resisted the deception and corruption of the mafia state the Orban regime has established,” Soros said.

“I’m also encouraged by the energetic way the European institutions have responded to the challenge emanating from Poland and Hungary,” he added.

