Putin to hold Direct Line on 15th of June

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional session of answering questions of Russians live on June 15, according to the announcement of the Kremlin press service. The announcement also appeared on site of Russian Government (below).

#Путин 15 июня в 12.00 состоится программа «Прямая линия с Владимиром Путиным» https://t.co/IsOl8huxow — PravitelstvoRu (@PravitelstvoRu) June 4, 2017

“On June 15, 2017, at 12:00 pm Moscow time, the first special program” Direct Line with Vladimir “will be broadcasted on the First Channel,” Russia 1 “,” Russia 24 “,” Mayak “,” Vesti FM “and” Radio Rossii ” Putin, “the announcement said.

No innovations in the format are promised: “In tradition of previous programs, the head of state will communicate with the Russians, he will answer the questions they are interested in regarding the socio-political and socio-economic life of the country, as well as the international situation.”

You can ask your question by calling, sending SMS or MMS message, as well as through a website or mobile application. Users of social networks “VKontakte” and “Odnoklassniki” will be able to do this, and this year they offer the opportunity to send not only a text question, but also to address the president by recording a video, TASS states agency notes.

In addition, directly during the air, the channel with the “Direct Line” studio will be able to have both the users of the “Moscow-Putin” application and those who have “OK Live” installed on their mobile devices.

Questions will begin to be taken in the morning of June 4.

You can reach the Unified Messaging Center from anywhere in Russia at 8-800-200-40-40. Call from the city and mobile phones – free. From abroad, you can call the message center by calling + 7-499-550-40-40, + 7-495-539-40-40.

Questions in the form of SMS and MMS-messages are received to the number 0-40-40 only from the phones of Russian telecom operators. The sending of a message is free. You can ask a question only in Russian and with a maximum of 70 characters