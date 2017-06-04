Goudkov: dictatorship is uneffective

Russian opposition politician Dmitry Goudkov (reads ‘Goutkoff’) comments on proposal of a Senior adviser of Russian government Alexey Kudrin advocating a reduction of the state’s share in Russian economy and even the privatization of the oil industry.

“What kind of privatization in today’s Russia can we talk about? There is no combination of an effective economy with a dictatorship in the modern world. Or you have a private initiative, or friends of the president. A simple choice, and Putin’s Russia has done it for a long time,” – Goudkov writes on his Facebook page.

Alexei Kudrin, chairman of the board at the Center for Strategic Research Foundation (CSR) and deputy chairman of the Presidential Economic Council, took floor during panel at the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum in St Petersburg:

“The oil sector should be fully privatized in the next seven to eight years, no state companies are required there now as the statehood brings more harm than benefit to those companies,” – Kudrin said.

Ex-finance minister Kudrin kicks off #SPIEF2017 with radical proposal: privatizing Russian oil industry by 2025, breaking up Rosneft empire. — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) June 1, 2017

“Reasonable offers, but we know how they will be implemented. Sechin is sitting in the hearing room and is already making plans” – ironises Goudkov, hinting on the presence of the incumbent Executive Chairman of Rosneft state oil company Igor Sechin, a former Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, and Putin’s close ally. According to Stratfor Sechin acts as “boss of Russia’s gigantic state oil company Rosneft and commands the loyalty of the FSB. Thus, he represents the FSB’s hand in Russia’s energy sector.”

“And even if it does not sit there, it has long been all non-state.” Do you remember the scheme? The state owns Rosneftegaz (the boss is Sechin). “Rosneftegaz” – the usual name-plate company – owns Rosneft (the boss is Sechin). Therefore, he calls Rosneft a private company” – continues Goudkov.

“You did not follow the hands? No problem, Igor Ivanovich (Sechin) repeats (the trick) when it’s time to pay dividends to the state again.”

“What kind of privatization in today’s Russia can one talk about? There is no such a thing as a combination of an effective economy with a dictatorship in the modern world. Or you have a private initiative, or friends of the president. A simple choice, and Putin’s Russia made it a long time ago.” – concludes Goudkov.

“Otherwise Kudrin is right, everything he says is correct.”

#RT Russia has no plans to privatize oil sector – Kremlin responds to Kudrin: The Russian government has no plans… https://t.co/ECareq7iWW pic.twitter.com/t8xDtVtNuw — Web Guru (@webinsiders) June 1, 2017