EU politicians ‘Pray for London’

In wake of London terrorist attack #LondonBridge and #BoroughMarket, taking live of seven people, and leaving at least 48 injured behind, the EU politicians offer their condolences to the UK. Unlike the US President Donald Trump, who reacts upon the terrorist attacks to reshape the American immigration policy the incidents in Europe have no influence of migration policy of the EU, insisting on futher reception and relocation of massively arriving by Mediterranean sea illegal migrants. Currently the US administration is attempting to reduce terrorist peril through prohibition of inflows from seven Muslim countries deemed a ‘threat to national security’ – namely Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia. While the EU is threatening to fine Poland and Hunary for not accpeting the reloaction quatas for migrants.

Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 3, 2017

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini, limited herself to expressing of love for London. Mogerini is an active promoter of ‘political Islam’ in Europe.

“Islam holds a place in our Western societies. Islam belongs in Europe. It holds a place in Europe’s history, in our culture, in our food and – what matters most – in Europe’s present and future. Like it or not, this is the reality.”, – said Mogherini in her address word at ‘Islam in Europe’.

With #London, the open lively bright city we all love https://t.co/Qcq2z4UqHH — Federica Mogherini (@FedericaMog) June 4, 2017

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she will not bow afther the EU threatened to impose fines on Poland for ‘failing’ to participate in re-location of migrant plans of the EU.

Poland has good immigration laws and doesn't accept migrants. EU wants to give them $2B fines for this. They have had NO terrorist attacks! pic.twitter.com/LB0fiMiDHR — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 26, 2017