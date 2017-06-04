News Ticker

EU politicians ‘Pray for London’

Posted on June 4, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments

In wake of London terrorist attack #LondonBridge and #BoroughMarket, taking live of seven people, and leaving at least 48 injured behind, the EU politicians offer their condolences to the UK. Unlike the US President Donald Trump, who reacts upon the terrorist attacks to reshape the American immigration policy the incidents in Europe have no influence of migration policy of the EU, insisting on futher reception and relocation of massively arriving by Mediterranean sea illegal migrants. Currently the US administration is attempting to reduce terrorist peril through prohibition of inflows from seven Muslim countries deemed a ‘threat to national security’ – namely Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia. While the EU is threatening to fine Poland and Hunary for not accpeting the reloaction quatas for migrants.

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini, limited herself to  expressing of  love for London. Mogerini is an active promoter of ‘political Islam’ in Europe.

Islam holds a place in our Western societies. Islam belongs in Europe. It holds a place in Europe’s history, in our culture, in our food and – what matters most – in Europe’s present and future. Like it or not, this is the reality.”, – said Mogherini in her address word at ‘Islam in Europe’.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she will not bow afther the EU threatened to impose fines on Poland for ‘failing’ to participate in re-location of migrant plans of the EU.

 

 

 

About Europe correspondent (298 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: