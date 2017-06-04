News Ticker

Afghan refugee murders a child taken hostage

Posted on June 4, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Immigration // 0 Comments

A knife-wielding assiliant from Afghanistan has taken hostage and lethally injured a 5-year-old boy and wounded his Russian mother in a centre for refugees in the Bavarian municipality of Arnschwang. The carnage unfolded in the shelter on Saturday afternoon, police report. (Photo: police, illustration)
Police, who had promptly arrived at the scene, shot dead the assailant, after he stabbed the boy, and wounded his mohter. The assassin was identified in a police report as a 41-year-old Afghan national, a resident of the same shelter as his victims.

Before being neutralized, the perpetrator also injured the boy’s mother, a 47-year-old Russian national, who was taken to the hospital with injuries. Her other child, a six-year old boy, who was present at the scene at the time of the brutal attack, was deeply shaken but physically unharmed, police said. He was also brought to the hospital.

 

About Europe correspondent (300 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: