Afghan refugee murders a child taken hostage

A knife-wielding assiliant from Afghanistan has taken hostage and lethally injured a 5-year-old boy and wounded his Russian mother in a centre for refugees in the Bavarian municipality of Arnschwang. The carnage unfolded in the shelter on Saturday afternoon, police report. (Photo: police, illustration)

Police, who had promptly arrived at the scene, shot dead the assailant, after he stabbed the boy, and wounded his mohter. The assassin was identified in a police report as a 41-year-old Afghan national, a resident of the same shelter as his victims.

Before being neutralized, the perpetrator also injured the boy’s mother, a 47-year-old Russian national, who was taken to the hospital with injuries. Her other child, a six-year old boy, who was present at the scene at the time of the brutal attack, was deeply shaken but physically unharmed, police said. He was also brought to the hospital. GERMANY – Police Confirm Afghan National Killing 5-Year-Old Russian Boy https://t.co/bmWpV6ayc1 — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) June 4, 2017