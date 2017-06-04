Guidelines: terroritst attack survival Posted on June 4, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments London police issued a video for general public with a guidance on how to react in the situation of the terrorist attack: RUN, HIDE, TELL. Run. Hide. Tell. This is the official guidance for what to do if you're caught up in a terror attack. #LondonAttacks https://t.co/FHSRIYo6wJ pic.twitter.com/FFJBYB81ks — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 4, 2017 RUN away from the scene; HIDE if possible; CALL police from your shelter. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... terrorismUKLondonpolicesurvivalguidancevictim
