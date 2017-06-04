News Ticker

Guidelines: terroritst attack survival

Posted on June 4, 2017

London police issued a video for general public with a guidance on how to react in the situation of the terrorist attack: RUN, HIDE, TELL.

  1. RUN away from the scene;
  2. HIDE if possible;
  3. CALL police from your shelter.
