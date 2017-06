Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

The coordinated move escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha suppports the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.

#Qatar reacts to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, and Yemen cutting diplomatic ties https://t.co/uEnbRT1Cth pic.twitter.com/GOUQceQQPW — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 5, 2017