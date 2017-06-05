EU on Azerbaijan’s abduction of a journalist

“The alleged abduction and illegal arbitrary detention of Azerbaijani nationals, including human rights defenders, residing in Georgia followed by their arrest and prosecution in Azerbaijan, demands swift, thorough and transparent investigation.” – says the statement of the European External Actions Service.

Statement on reported abduction & illegal detention of #Azerbaijan nationals residing in #Georgia https://t.co/HTwAw5TnEt — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) June 4, 2017

“We welcome the launch of such an investigation in Georgia as announced by its leadership.” – continues the statement.

“A review by Azerbaijan of any and all cases of incarceration related to the exercise of fundamental rights, including the freedom of expression, and immediate release all of those concerned is urgent, in line with Azerbaijan’s international commitments.”

“We expect that the due process of law is respected, as well as the civil and political rights of citizens and those residing legally in states other than their own.”

‘The Universal Declaration of Human Rights clearly states that “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile”.

‘The European Union will continue to follow these cases closely.’

Afqan Muxtarli with his family fled to Georgia in 2015, fearing for their safety over his investigations into Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s (pictured) alleged links to corruption.

Elcin Sadyqov, attorney of Muxtarli family, claims his client was abducted in Tbilisi on May 29, tied up in a car, beaten by men in civilian clothing, and brought across the border into Azerbaijan.

Sadyqov said he saw bruises on Muxtarli’s face and forehead, his client complained of “severe pain” in the chest, suggesting that his ribs are broken. Kidnapped journalist @ AfqanMuxtarli is sentenced to 3 months pre-trial detention in Azerbaijan.

#Azerbaijan Approximately more than 20 hours there is nor any information about journalist @Afqanmuxtarli. It is assumed he have been stolen pic.twitter.com/21M81Y581B — 2-ci Vitse Prezident (@javabdullayev) May 30, 2017