Zarif condemns terrorist attacks

June 7, 2017

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned terrort attacks in Tehran, warning about the rise of terrorism as a serious threat to global security.

Zarif, who arrived in Turkey on 7th of June, Wedensday,  for an official visit, denounced the “indiscriminate” terror attacks and said terrorism was threatening the Middle East and the rest of the world, PressTV reports.

“Very grave conditions are prevailing in the region” in the in terms of security, Zarif said at Ankara’s Esenboga Airpor

According to the emergency services chief, 12 people have been killed and over 40 others wounded in the twin assaults in Teheran.

 

 

