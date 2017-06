Three American soldiers were killed and one wounded on 10th of July (10.06.2017), when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, according to three U.S. officials.

The shooting occurred in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan troops against Islamic State and Taliban militants, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor.

3 Army Rangers were killed today in Afghanistan, 4th Ranger was wounded. https://t.co/wO6SPxHyjb pic.twitter.com/MX2xuJ4eUw — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2017