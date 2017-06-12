Macron conquers National Assembly

With 90% of voters accounted for, President of France Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche! (Republic on the Move -LREM) and his MoDem ally head by François Bayrou had won 31.9 percent support, Interior Ministry results showed.

The conservative party ‘Les Républicains and allied centre-right Union of Democrats and Independents held 18.9% the National Front 13.8% and the Socialists 7.45%.

Pollsters project Macron’s alliance could win as many as three-quarters of the seats in the lower house after next week’s second round of voting. (Photo: illustration)

Final results of Sunday's stunning 1st-round French legislative vote

En Marche 32%

LR 22%

FN 13.5%

FI 11%

PS 9.5%

Huge Macron majority ahead pic.twitter.com/GunW39igqo — Sophie Pedder (@PedderSophie) June 12, 2017