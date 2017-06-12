News Ticker

Macron conquers National Assembly

Posted on June 12, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

With 90% of voters accounted for, President  of France Emmanuel Macron’s  En Marche! (Republic on the Move -LREM) and his MoDem ally  head by François Bayrou had won 31.9 percent support, Interior Ministry results showed.

The conservative party ‘Les Républicains and allied centre-right Union of Democrats and Independents held 18.9% the National Front 13.8% and the Socialists 7.45%.

Pollsters project Macron’s alliance could win as many as three-quarters of the seats in the lower house after next week’s second round of voting. (Photo: illustration)

 

