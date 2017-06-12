News Ticker

UK Gove ‘Borgia’ back to scene!

Posted on June 12, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, Uncategorized // 0 Comments

British Agriculture Minister Michael Gove, a pro-Brexit campaigner and former rival of Prime Minister Theresa May, said he was surprised by the invitation to join her cabinet.

“I was quite surprised, I have to say … I genuinely didn’t expect this role,” Gove told Sky News.

Gove came to international public attention not only due to Brexit ambitions, but by the betrayal of his closest ally – Boris Johnson, when declaring his ambition to become Prime Minister. The loss of support from behalf of Gove weakened the chances of Johnson, and paved the ways for Theresa May to the top. The winning tweet on this dramatic twist said, Gove made Borgia look like children.

 

 

 

 

 

 

