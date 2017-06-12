UK Gove ‘Borgia’ back to scene!

British Agriculture Minister Michael Gove, a pro-Brexit campaigner and former rival of Prime Minister Theresa May, said he was surprised by the invitation to join her cabinet.

“I was quite surprised, I have to say … I genuinely didn’t expect this role,” Gove told Sky News.

Gove came to international public attention not only due to Brexit ambitions, but by the betrayal of his closest ally – Boris Johnson, when declaring his ambition to become Prime Minister. The loss of support from behalf of Gove weakened the chances of Johnson, and paved the ways for Theresa May to the top. The winning tweet on this dramatic twist said, Gove made Borgia look like children.

Michael Gove is in the building.

This is not a drill!

Theresa May has gone full "sod them" on the electorate.#reshuffle #kitileaks — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 11, 2017