Paris restaurant set ablaze with Molotov

The French police have not stepped forward with a statement so far to clarigy the incident with Molotov cocktail, leaving 12 injured.

Three restaruant visitors suffered severe burns and had to be airlifted to hospital after the fire broke out in a restaurant in Paris, the northern suburb of Aubervilliers at 8.30pm on Sunday night, 11.06.2017.

UPDATE: 12 Injured After 'Molotov Cocktail' Is Thrown Into Paris Restaurant, Motive Unclear – https://t.co/W2zMNDI2O1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2017

Reportedly, twelve people including six police have been injured after a Molotov cocktail exploded in a restaurant in Paris.

Even is not qualified as a terrorist act, the incident will contribute to decline of tourism to Paris.

