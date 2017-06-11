News Ticker

PM May appointed cabinet

Posted on June 11, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit // 0 Comments

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the new government planned to focus on social issues and “delivering a successful Brexit” as she completed a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Prime Minister said the new line-up brought in “talent from across the whole of the Conservative party”.

Her comments came after Michael Gove, one of the driving forces behind Brexit and Boris Johnson unloyal ally returned to the front bench as environment secretary.

She said it was a “government that’s going to be governing for everyone”.

