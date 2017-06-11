PM May appointed cabinet

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the new government planned to focus on social issues and “delivering a successful Brexit” as she completed a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Prime Minister said the new line-up brought in “talent from across the whole of the Conservative party”.

Her comments came after Michael Gove, one of the driving forces behind Brexit and Boris Johnson unloyal ally returned to the front bench as environment secretary.

Michael Gove is in the building.

This is not a drill!

Theresa May has gone full "sod them" on the electorate.#reshuffle #kitileaks — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 11, 2017

She said it was a “government that’s going to be governing for everyone”.

The Prime Minister has now appointed the Cabinet. Read the full list: https://t.co/RySABsPyGk pic.twitter.com/9PsVjsX2kV — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) June 11, 2017