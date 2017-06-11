News Ticker

Lowest turn out among French votes

Posted on June 11, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

The French President Emmanuel Macron brand new centrist party is close to an overwhelming  majority  in National Assembly after exit polls showed it topping the poll with 32% in the first round but with a low voter turnout. Less than half of electorate came to cast a ballot.

 

Macron’s centrist movement En Marche!  set up a year ago go from zero to as many as 430 seats in the 577-seat French national assembly in alliance with the other centrist force MoDem of François Bayrou.

En Marche! victory  would be one of the biggest majorities in post-war France. Meanwhile there is nothing to celebrate for two major political forces the centre-right Republicans and the Socialists, who are the biggest loses of #legislatives2017.

Marine Le Pen’s Front National will have just a few seats, the situation that provoked indignation of the prominent frontistes: “I’m scandalized that 11 million of French, who voted for Marine Le Pen, will not have adequate presentation in National Assembly” – said Nicolas Bay, General Secretary of the National Front.

