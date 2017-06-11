Ukraine celebrates visa-free to EU

Ukrainians are celebrating the first day of visa-free travel to most EU countries, which President Petro Poroshenko welcomed as a “a final exit of our country from the Russian Empire.”

The liberalized regime entered into force on June 11, allowing Ukrainian citizens who have biometric passports to enter all EU member states other than Ireland and the United Kingdom without a visa for up to 90 days during any 180-day period. It also applies to four Schengen Area countries that are not in the EU: Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

Donald Tusk, the EU Council president congratulated President Petro Poroshenko in Ukrainian language:

День, який запам'ятаємо. Безвізові подорожі для українців стали реальністю. Це зближує нас 🇪🇺🇺🇦 — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 11, 2017