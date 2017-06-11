PM office denies change for Trump visit

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said there had been no change to plans for U.S. President Donald Trump’s to come to Britain on a state visit, after the Guardian newspaper reported the trip had been postponed.

JUST IN: Trump visit to UK put on hold over lack of public support: report https://t.co/MD3yfrrl3u pic.twitter.com/3EOtPB31ko — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2017

The paper, citing an unidentified adviser at May’s Downing Street office who was in the room at the time, reported Trump had told May by telephone in recent weeks that he did not want to come if there were likely to be large-scale protests.

“We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations,” a spokeswoman for May’s office said. “The queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans.”

Trump tells may he'd delay state visit over public protests: Report https://t.co/K3t5qXDV2K pic.twitter.com/vSEvk30HwG — Press TV (@PressTV) June 11, 2017