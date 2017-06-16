News Ticker

Schaeuble questions ‘significant change’ in Greek bailout plan

Posted on June 16, 2017

The German parliament’s budget committee must decide if the bailout plan for Greece agreed by euro zone finance ministers and the IMF on June, 15 evening is up to the level of a significant change to the existing program, Germany’s finance minister said.

In an interview with ARD television on June 15 (15.06.2017) , Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the IMF had agreed to launch a loan program for Greece – a condition set by the German parliament to support a further bailout – but that the international lender would pay out only later.

