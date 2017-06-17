News Ticker

Trump’s U-turn on Cuba

Posted on June 17, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

President Donald Trump slammed former President Barack Obama’s dealings with the communist regime in Cuba in Miami on charting his own course of more confrontational relations with the Castro-led government.

 

The speech, which came as the President signed a directive outlining his posture toward Cuba, is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to chip away at Obama’s legacy. Obama spent the last two years of his presidency looking to warm relations with Cuba, including a trip to the island in 2016.
“I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” Trump said. Casting the Obama administration as people who looked the other way on the Castro regime’s human rights violations, Trump said that he, as President, will “expose the crimes of the Castro regime.”
About Europe correspondent
journalist

