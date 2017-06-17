Hammond for “pragmatic” Brexit

British finance minister Philip Hammond said Britain should adopt a “pragmatic” approach to Brexit negotiations which begin on Monday 19th of June (19.06.2017) striking a different tone to Prime Minister Theresa May who has declared to prefer to leave the EU without a deal, than have a poor arrangement.

The debate within Britain’s government about how to leave the international structure called European Union has been in the focus during the snap elections ending in loss of seats for the Conservatives, surfacing without a majority in parliament.

Britain should work closely with the bloc to prioritize jobs and prosperity when Brexit talks start next week, Hammond said to reporters before a meeting of the 28 EU finance ministers on June, 17 (17.06.2017).

“As we enter negotiations next week we will do so in a spirit of sincere cooperation taking a pragmatic approach to trying to find a solution that works both for the UK and for the European Union 27,” he said.

