Hammond for “pragmatic” Brexit

Posted on June 17, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit // 0 Comments

British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond arrives at Downing Street in central London on August 27, 2013. Britain's armed forces are drawing up contingency plans for military action in Syria, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on August 27, but no decision had been made about what action may be taken. Cameron will decide later on August 27 whether to recall parliament from its summer recess to debate a possible military intervention in the wake of a chemical weapons attack that Washington, London and Paris believe was carried out by the Syrian regime, Downing Street said. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)

British finance minister Philip Hammond said Britain should adopt a “pragmatic” approach to Brexit negotiations which begin on Monday 19th of June (19.06.2017) striking a different tone to Prime Minister Theresa May who has declared to prefer to leave the EU without a deal, than have a poor arrangement.

The debate within Britain’s government about how to leave the international structure called European Union has been in the focus during the snap elections ending in loss of seats for the Conservatives, surfacing without a majority in parliament.

Britain should work closely with the bloc to prioritize jobs and prosperity when Brexit talks start next week, Hammond said to reporters before a meeting of the 28 EU finance ministers on June, 17 (17.06.2017).

“As we enter negotiations next week we will do so in a spirit of sincere cooperation taking a pragmatic approach to trying to find a solution that works both for the UK and for the European Union 27,” he said.

