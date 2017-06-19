Brexit talks to start in Brussels
Brexit Secretary David Davis starts negotiations with the EU27, represented by the chief negotiator Michel Barnier (pictured), on 19th of July, Monday, that will set the terms on which Britain leaves the European Union and determine its relationship it will shape in two years time.
Almost a year to the day since Britons casted ballot in a referendum June 23 to abandon the EU, among major reasons for the decision that dismayed Brussels David Cameron named the open door migrant policy of German chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU continues to pursue.
