EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg
The EU ministers of foreign affairs meet in Luxembourg on 19 of June to discuss a broad range of international issues, including counter-terrorism, EU- NATO co-operation, and migrant crisis. The adoption of the conclusions on maritime security is expected among the other effects of the Council.
EU Global Strategy
The Council will take stock of the implementation of the EU Global Strategy almost one year after its presentation to the European Council. In the context of this discussion, the Council will adopt conclusions on maritime security.
Counter-terrorism
Foreign ministers will debate on the external aspects of counter-terrorism, a timely discussion in view of the recent attacks in the EU and beyond. It will adopt conclusions on counter-terrorism
EU-NATO cooperation
The Council will discuss EU-NATO cooperation based on a joint report by the High Representative and the Secretary-General of NATO. The Council will also adopt conclusions on EU-NATO cooperation.
Iraq
Foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Iraq focussing on the latest developments and the future of the country. The Council will adopt conclusions on Iraq.
Migration
Foreign ministers will discuss the external aspects of migration, in preparation of the European Council of 22-23 June. They will take stock of the progress made on the Partnership Framework, one year following its launch.
Gulf crisis
Over lunch, foreign ministers will discuss the current diplomatic crisis in the Gulf region, taking stock of most recent developments and ongoing mediation efforts.
Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting
The Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting will take place in the margins of the Council. Foreign affairs ministers of the EU and of the six countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) will prepare of the Eastern Partnership Summit foreseen on 24 November in Brussels.
