A Dutch-speaking traveller at Central Station claims two explostions “at his nose”. He published a picture on his page, that immediately collected hundreds of shares. At the moment there is no further detail from the Federal police, claiming “everything is under control”.

Twee luide ontploffingen in Brussel Cebtraal. Voor mijn neus. Dan snelle knallen na elkaar. pic.twitter.com/FDqVAjgGYg — Rémy Bonnaffé (@remybonnaffe) June 20, 2017

The Federal police also announced a ‘neutralization’ of an individual without any further detail.

Military has neutralized an individual in #Brussels Central Station. Situation is under control. Follow our instructions & @CrisiscenterBE — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) June 20, 2017