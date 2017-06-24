News Ticker

Bulgaria-Macedonia diplomacy needs more presence

Posted on June 24, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

Macedonia can’t exist without Bulgaria, and Bulgaria can’t exist without Macedonia – they are two parts of one whole’’, said the historian prof. Plamen Pavlov for Radio Focus. He commented that we are witnesses of tides in the relations between the two countries, and passiveness from the Bulgarian side. According to him, diplomatic talks between the two countries should be more specific. Prof. Pavlov suggests there should be more active dialogue:
‘’Macedonism is the GMO of history and culture. In the National museum of Macedonia, you can see some stuff, but it is like someone stole something and tries to hide it. This can’t happen with a magical wand. In so many years of anti-Bulgarian propaganda and brainwashing, which continues to date, we must be more persistent, and have more active dialogue and presence.”

