Calais Jungle brawls stopped by riot police

Posted on July 3, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Immigration

Riot police engaged to break up clashes among some a hundred of African migrants armed with sticks and rocks in the northern French city of Calais during the weekend, local police said, following similar brawls the night before. (Photo: illustration)

 

Riot police had been deployed to separate the fighting between Eritreans and Ethiopians in an industrial zone of Calais, and the situation was brought under control by mid-afternoon, an official said.

The fighting pitting Eritreans against Ethiopians left 16 migrants injured and around 10 have been arrested, police official Etienne Desplanques told AFP.

 

 

 

 

 

