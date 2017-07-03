Calais Jungle brawls stopped by riot police
Riot police engaged to break up clashes among some a hundred of African migrants armed with sticks and rocks in the northern French city of Calais during the weekend, local police said, following similar brawls the night before. (Photo: illustration)
Riot police had been deployed to separate the fighting between Eritreans and Ethiopians in an industrial zone of Calais, and the situation was brought under control by mid-afternoon, an official said.
The fighting pitting Eritreans against Ethiopians left 16 migrants injured and around 10 have been arrested, police official Etienne Desplanques told AFP.
