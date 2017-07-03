News Ticker

EU against death penalty in Belarus

Posted on July 3, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

The Belarusian Supreme Court has upheld yet another death sentence, this time against Aliaksei Mikhalenia.

“The continued application of the death penalty runs counter to Belarus’ stated willingness to engage with the international community, including the European Union, on the matter” – says the statement of the European External Action Service.

“The European Union reaffirms its strong opposition to capital punishment and urges Belarus, the only country in Europe still applying capital punishment, to commute the remaining death sentences and to introduce without delay a moratorium on the death penalty as a first step towards its abolition.”

