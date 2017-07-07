Trump challenges Europe on its will to survive

The US President Donald Trump addressed a congregation in Poland with a highly political speech raising the rhetoric questions on the will for survival of the Western civilization at risk facing the hostile forces of Islamic terrorism.

At the start of a four-day trip to Europe, the US president gave a speech a in Warsaw underlining that the will to defend the values, and carry on traditions, protect its borders, is essential to the European civilization.

A strong Poland is a blessing to the nations of Europe, and a strong Europe is a blessing to the West, and to the world. pic.twitter.com/vHzPwMtJSm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2017

“As the Polish experience reminds us, the defense of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail,” Trump said at the site of the 1944 uprising against the Nazis. “The fundamental question of our time is whether the west has the will to survive.”

A strong Poland is a blessing to the nations of Europe, and a strong Europe is a blessing to the West, and to the world. pic.twitter.com/vHzPwMtJSm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2017

President’s Trump speech was received with great enthusiasm by Polish public amid their argument with the EU on relocation of migrants from Italy and Greece. The idea of defending the borders of Western civilization is a concept, shared by many Europeans, concerned by effects of mass migration on the safety and security of their homelands.