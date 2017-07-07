News Ticker

Trump-Putin for ceasefire in Syria

Posted on July 7, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

The US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for over two hours in the afternoon, discussing a range of international issue, and ending with an agreement on curbing violence in Syria, according to the US diplomatic sources.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters after the session the ceasefire was a “defined agreement” and could be a precursor to further cooperation in Syria.
“This is our first indication of the US and Russia being able to work together in Syria,” Tillerson said. The leaders had a “lengthy discussion of other areas in Syria where we can work together” – said Tillerson, who was in the meeting with the leaders.
