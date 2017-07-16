Rangers killed in Congo wildlife reserve

Five park rangers were killed in a joint operation with the army to rescue an American journalist and three park rangers, who went missing in a wildlife reserve in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said.

Unidentified gunmen attacked the group late on the 14th of July in Okapi Wildlife Reserve in Mambasa territory. Some other member of the group escaped.

Mambasa administrator Alfred Bongwalanga said security forces and park rangers had launched a rescue operation that located the missing members of the group. It was not immediately clear how the rangers were killed.

“There are five dead. They are all park rangers who were involved in the operation. They had been backing the army,” Bongwalanga told.

