FOUR PAWS to continue rescue from Aleppo

Turkey/Syria, 24 July 2017 – The first part of FOUR PAWS (UK) latest rescue mission was successful: the animals evacuated from a neglected zoo located in the crises region close to Aleppo arrived in their temporary home after a 24-hour road trip through Turkey. In an animal protection center in Karacabey near the city of Bursa, the veterinary team of the international animal welfare organization has started the medical examination of the nine wild animals.

Depending on the development of the condition of the traumatized and emaciated lions, tigers, bears and hyenas, the journey to their species-appropriate, final home will soon begin. Before this trip starts, the remaining inhabitants of the zoo in the “Magic World” amusement park in Syria are planned to be rescued.The trip to their species-appropriate, final home is not only dependent on the health development of the wild animals.

Firstly, FOUR PAWS is planning to rescue the remaining animals left behind at the zoo in the war-torn Syrian amusement park. “We are currently working hard with our partners to get the remaining animals out of the zoo. If everything goes well, they will reach the Syrian-Turkish border in the coming days. We are not giving up on the animals”, say Dr. Khalil. Once all rescued animals from the “Magic World” zoo are out of Syria, it will be decided where the journey will continue. “FOUR PAWS has some very good options with its own animal sanctuaries, including in Jordan, South Africa and the Netherlands. We will individually decide which place is most suitable for each animal. ”

