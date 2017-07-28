Uzbekistan jailed Islam Karimov’s daughter Gulnara

Uzbekistan said it has jailed the eldest daughter of late President Islam Karimov, Gulnara Karimova — once a prominent socialite and self-styled fashion designer, charging her with embezzlement , massive fraud and money laundering.

In a statement the Uzbekistan Prosecutor-General’s Office said that Gulnara Karimova has been charged with crimes including fraud, money laundering and concealing foreign currency, and she has been “held behind bars”.

The statement also said she was a member of an “organised criminal group” that controlled assets worth more than $1.3 billion in 12 countries.

It said these included London properties worth £22.9 million ($29.95 million) and hotels in Dubai worth $67.4 million.

Karimova, 45, is the eldest daughter of the late authoritarian leader of Uzbekistan, who died last year.

She has been reportedly under house arrest in the country since 2014 after publicly feuding with her mother and her younger sister Lola on Twitter. She did not attend her father’s funeral in September.

