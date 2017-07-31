News Ticker

Russia Today reporter killed in Syria

Posted on July 31, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Conflict, World // 0 Comments

A reporter working with RT Arabic, Khaled Alkhateb (25), has been killed in shelling from Islamic State (IS) in the eastern suburb of Homs, Syria.

Alkhateb was covering the Syrian Army’s operations against IS terrorists.

The slain reporter and a Syrian Army official, who has not been identified yet were hit by a rocket in an attack by the Islamic State militants near a village called Bghailiyah, in Homs province, according to the head of RT Arabic’s office in Damascus, Abdelhameed Tawfiq.

Khaled Alkhateb was just 25 years old and had recently joined Russia Today television chain to cover Syrian conflict.

