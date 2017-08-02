News Ticker

“Full-scale trade war on Russia”

Posted on August 2, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of Russian Federation

The US has actually declared trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions against it, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a Facebook post. He is confident that these measures will have no sense and that Russia, nevertheless, will be able to develop, according to TASS news agency.

“We will quietly continue our work to develop economy and the social sphere and will be engaged in import substitution, as well as address most important state tasks, counting upon ourselves, first of all,” the prime minister stated. “We have learnt to do it in the recent years in the conditions of almost closed financial markets, fear of foreign creditors and investors to bankroll in Russia on pain of sanctions against third parties and countries,” he added. “It benefitted us in some way, though sanctions are senseless as a whole,” Medvedev stated. “We’ll pull through,” the prime minister affirmed.

 

About Europe correspondent (409 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: