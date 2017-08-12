Lavrov: Russia open to dialogue with US & EU

The United States is trying to keep Europe in the Trans-Atlantic alliance and, at the same time, to brazenly ensure US energy companies’ interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the participants in the Territory of Meanings on the Klyazma National Educational Youth Forum, TASS agency reports.

“While the struggle to preserve Western domination is underway, our American counterparts are using the current situation, including the anti-Russian approaches by its allies in Europe to, firstly, keep Europe within the so-called Euro-Atlantic solidarity, that is, to preserve the role of NATO, which cannot operate without the US and, at the same time, think about its economic interests,” Lavrov said.

“…The latest package of anti-Russian sanctions has definitely triggered opposition in Europe, because it makes it clear that it is necessary to purchase gas in the US, in spite of the fact that is much more expensive” – the minister continued.

“That is, [the US is trying] to keep Europe in the Trans-Atlantic alliance and, at the same time, think about the interests of its own energy companies. This is done impudently by using totally unfair methods of competition.”

#Lavrov: We are open to dialogue with all, incl EU & US

➡️https://t.co/Bswu2EDbmg We will not do anything to the detriment of our interests pic.twitter.com/EdwENoBdBs — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) August 11, 2017