EU aligns with UN on North Korea threat

“There is an urgent need for a de-escalation of tensions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is a priority for the European Union and for the rest of the international community. We therefore call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to refrain from any further provocative action that can only increase regional and global tensions,” – says the statement by the High Representative Federica Mogherini on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

“At such a critical juncture, the European Union supports diplomatic work with our partners aimed at the de-escalation of the situation and achieving the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula through peaceful, not military, means. This is the only way to find lasting peace.”

“Following my meetings with all key regional and international players during the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, I convened today a meeting of the Political and Security Committee to discuss on an EU common approach to the escalation of tensions and the way forward.”

“It has been agreed that the European Union and its Member States will strengthen their diplomatic work by reaching out to the Republic of Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan, as well as the DPRK, to convey our messages. Maintaining the unity of the international community in addressing the challenge is indeed critical.”

“The European Union is ready to support the process towards a credible and meaningful dialogue with the DPRK and the international community, with the Republic of Korea in the lead. I confirmed to Minister Kang Kyung-wha last week my readiness to support her in all possible ways in this endeavour, including putting at her disposal the technical expertise the EU has developed in negotiating nuclear-related issues.”

“The DPRK’s continued acceleration of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes constitutes serious and worrying violations of the DPRK’s international obligations, as set out in several UN Security Council Resolutions. The unanimous adoption on 5 August by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2371 (2017) demonstrates that the international community is fully united behind furthering increasing international pressure to bring about a peaceful solution.”

“I will continue to be in regular contact with my counterparts in the region and beyond. The EU will continue to follow the developments and will consider further appropriate measures and responses in close consultation with key partners and in line with UN Security Council deliberations. No diplomatic efforts must be spared in working to help avoid further escalation and to find a solution to this crisis that is putting into danger not only the overall non-proliferation regime but also the security of Asia and the world.”