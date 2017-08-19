Tillerson condemns bigotry

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a forceful condemnation of “bigotry in all its forms” and called for national reconciliation as he promised to work toward making the government more racially diverse.

Tillerson remarks to State Department interns and fellows, dozens of whom were recruited through programs targeting minority candidates, followed the backlash from political and business leaders over President Donald Trump’s response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Secretary Tillerson: We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms. Racism is evil and antithetical to American values & the American idea. pic.twitter.com/I7rJVLm6r1 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 18, 2017

Tillerson invoked the 1865 second inaugural address by Abraham Lincoln, the president who freed the slaves and presided over the Civil War against rebellious pro-slavery Confederate Southern States.

As the war drew to a close, Lincoln asked the nation to bind up its wounds from the conflict, Tillerson noted.