EU prolongs anti-Russian measures

Posted on September 14, 2017

On 14 September 2017, the Council prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2018. The measures consist of asset freezes and travel bans. (Image: Crimea, demonstration in support of referendum).

An assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime. The list was reviewed and the Council removed four deceased persons from the list of persons subject to these restrictive measures. Following a merger involving three listed entities, these entities were removed from the list and the entity into which they have merged was added in order to maintain the existing level of sanctions. The restrictive measures now apply to 149 persons and 38 entities.

The relevant information and statement of reasons for the listing of these persons and entities were updated as necessary. The legal acts will be available in the EU Official Journal of 15 September 2017.

